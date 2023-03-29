Four leisure centres in Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Brackley to share £7 million of funding

Four leisure centres in Northampton, Daventry, Towcetser and Brackley are set to share £7 million of Government funding.

Daventry Leisure Centre, Moulton Leisure Centre, Brackley Leisure Centre, and Towcester Centre for Leisure have been identified as part of the scheme to benefit from heat decarbonisation and improved energy efficiency.

This comes after West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) application to the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. The fund, initiated by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is delivered by Salix Finance, which supports decarbonisation and energy efficiency across Great Britain. The objective is to bring facilities up to date and contribute towards decarbonisation.

Four West Northamptonshire gyms will receive a share of £7 million of funding.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “We welcome the news that we have secured £7 million as part of the decarbonisation funding to enable us to improve the facilities at four leisure centres across West Northamptonshire by introducing low carbon heating solutions.

“This work will contribute towards our wider strategy to reduce carbon emissions, and achieve Net Zero across West Northamptonshire, improving our environment for our communities.”

As part of the project the funding will be used to decommission the end-of-life gas boilers at the identified leisure centres and replace them with air source heat pumps or similar low carbon heating solutions.

WNC is also working to increase solar electric generation capacity of the four leisure centres. Work is underway to begin outlining the approach for the project to ensure this is delivered by spring 2024 and achieve a low carbon heating solution for each leisure centre. WNC is also looking at other opportunities for generating low-carbon electricity.

Ian Rodger director of programmes at Salix Finance said: “The leisure centres are buildings that are heavily used by the communities they serve and this ambitious decarbonisation project will both significantly reduce their carbon emissions and offer the public a comfortable environment to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to working with West Northamptonshire Council as it progresses its decarbonisation journey.”

