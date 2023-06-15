News you can trust since 1931
Former Woolworths and Tesco Metro unit to be turned into three shops and 30 flats in Northampton's Abington Street

The council said the proposal “reflects the historic and contemporary features of this part of Northampton town centre”
By Nathan Briant
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

A plan to use Northampton’s former Woolworths store for three shops and 30 apartments has been approved by councillors.

West Northamptonshire Council’s north planning committee approved the plan, which had been proposed by London-based Fairgreen Commercial Properties.

The company said its project will provide good accessibility to shops and public transport, including the town’s train station.

The council said the proposal “reflects the historic and contemporary features of this part of Northampton town centre”.

While the authority’s planning officers said the plan was “considered positive”, Councillor Danielle Stone, whose Castle ward includes the Abington Street site, said she felt the project proposed would lead to overdevelopment.

The authority’s housing department maintained an objection from when the application was due to first be discussed in April.

It said the developer had not given information that 35 per cent of the units would be designated as “affordable” and meet the authority’s target.

The ground floor will be divided into three units. That has previously been used as a Tesco Metro.

A two-storey block with an entrance from Abington Street will be used for 13 flats.

Another six-storey block with 17 flats will be built in a second building and its entrance will be accessible from The Ridings.

The ground floor will be used for bin and cycle storage and five storeys will be built above that.

The two blocks will share a “very spacious” communal terrace, the developers said.

The plan was approved by West Northamptonshire Council’s north planning committee last Thursday, 8 June.

