Former Tesco supermarket in Northampton town centre set to be turned into 30 flats

Plans to convert a closed down supermarket in Northampton town centre into 30 flats and three retail units are set to be approved.

Proposals to turn the former Tesco Metro store in Abington Street into a residential block of flats are set to get the green light at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning committee meeting on Thursday, June 8.

According to planning papers, the development proposed consists of the conversion of the existing retail unit on the ground floor to provide three retail units; first and second floor part demolition and conversion into residential units; construction of a mansard room; and an extension at the rear to provide a total of 30 new residential apartments.

The former Tesco and Woolworths site in Abington Street is set to be converted into 30 flats

Residential development would be provided in two blocks, one facing Abington Street and the other The Ridings, separated at above the retail unit by a shared amenity space, according to plans.

The development would provide five disabled parking spaces, bicycle storage, and refuse storage areas.

Explaining the decision to recommend the plans for approval, a WNC planning officer said: “The proposed development represents an acceptable land use and would not have a significant adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area, neighbouring amenity, the highway system, or crime and safety.

"While the development will result in limited harm to the historic environment by virtue of the loss of views from Far Cotton bridge, this harm is assessed as being less than substantial and any harm would be outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme by ensuring a long-term viable use for the site and significant levels of housing.”

There will be no ‘affordable’ housing on site as there is “sufficient justification” that the scheme would be “unviable” if it was provided, instead developers have been instructed to contribute £48,412 towards early years education.

A WNC planning officer said: “£48,412 is sought and is considered reasonable and related to the development proposed, and would meet the CIL tests.

"The redevelopment of the site to provide residential accommodation, albeit not in accordance with affordable housing policy, is acceptable on this occasion as the authority is currently unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply.”

Applicant Fairgreen Commercial Properties Ltd, owned by the Khatri Family, submitted the plans in May 2022.

The family said in planning papers: "The proposal is ensuring high quality design and provides additional residential space all whilst elevating the character of both the site, which is currently abandoned, and the area as a whole.

"The new development is also providing a positive enhancement to the area with a high-quality choice of materials and a high-quality design approach."

Labour councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) has objected to the plans.

Councillor Stone said: “I’m calling this in on the grounds of overdevelopment and the development not addressing the authority’s vision of creating balanced and cohesive communities.”