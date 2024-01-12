Former teacher and community activist announces candidacy for West Northants Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clare believes in the immense potential of the local community and aims to usher in the beginnings of a positive change for the area. She has a wide-range of experience and has worked alongside the town council previously and thus understands how to navigate the processes of council decision-making.
"I understand the challenges our communities face. Rising living costs, declining access to essential services like bus routes, doctors, and dentists and strains on local primary schools, especially in the context of special educational needs provision. I am aware of the environmental issues people worry about: clean and safe streets, pothole ridden roads, poor air quality and the impact of localised flooding which has hit harder in recent years. I am here to be your advocate, to stand up for your families and to be the proactive voice we need on the West Northants Council," says Clare.
With roots deeply embedded in Northampton, Clare highlights the importance of community landmarks such as Danes Camp, Hunsbury Hill, and the Abbey Centre in her family's 30 year history with the area. As a former teacher, Clare brings invaluable assets of time, energy, commitment, and the wisdom that comes with years of experience to the role of being the next ward councillor.
Clare pledges to work alongside local groups, including the Parish council, to represent ALL members of East Hunsbury and Shelfleys. To support and help build on local campaigns, pursuing solutions through all channels, local and national. To be accessible to residents and a true community councillor.
"It's time for change. Change that begins with active listening and swift, meaningful action. I am committed to being a representative who not only hears your concerns but also works tirelessly to address them," declares Clare.