Former retro bar and closed down bank could be transformed into nine apartments in Daventry town centre
The property in the heart of Daventry sits on the corner of the High Street and extends into New Street. Applicant Achrom Limited has applied to convert the old Halifax and closed-down Retro Bar into nine town centre apartments.
According to the planning documents, the first and second floors above the former businesses are already being used as multiple occupation accommodation, divided up into 17 rooms and communal kitchens and bathrooms.
The planning permission seeks to convert all floors of 2 New Street and the upper floors of 1 High Street into new flats, leaving the ground floor in the former Halifax building for commercial use. The residential offer would provide four one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom units across the property.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will review the plans.
The applicant explained that the former drinking establishment had been shut for a significant number of years, creating a harmful visual impact on the town due to the “deteriorating condition” of the building’s exterior.
It added: “The new homes proposal would bring a long vacant building back into use, ensuring its survival and significantly improving its contribution to the character, appearance and visual amenity of New Street and this part of the town centre generally.”
A series of external alterations for additional doors, the reopening of blocked-up windows, and repairing or replacing broken windows have also been suggested within the plan to improve the building’s frontage.
The proposal is car parking free due to its ‘sustainable’ location in the town centre, with convenient walking access to local services and facilities. It has also been noted that the site is currently used as a HMO for up to 17 people, which would mean the scheme offers a reduction in the number of tenants.
The new flats plans are currently out for consultation with members of the public. A decision on the scheme is due by the end of April, according to the council website.
