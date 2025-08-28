Former Northants Reform councillor will not be allowed back into party following investigation into his conduct

A former Reform UK councillor who was elected to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in May will not be allowed back into the party after an internal investigation.

Reform UK said Councillor Adam Smith will not have the whip restored after they found that he brought “both the party and the Reform UK group on West Northamptonshire Council into disrepute”. He is currently sitting as an independent councillor.

A Reform UK West Northamptonshire spokesman has now told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “An internal investigation found that Councillor Smith’s actions and behaviours brought both the party and the Reform UK group on West Northamptonshire Council into disrepute.

Cllr Adam Smith, independent member for Hackleton and Roade.

“As such, he will not have the whip restored.”

Removing the whip means that a political party has formally withdrawn its support for a member as a representative of the party.

Reform UK previously stated that Cllr Smith’s suspension had been sparked following a number of concerns regarding his conduct, but that it could not comment further at the time. The LDRS has asked the party for an update on what matters the internal investigation related to.

A WNC spokesperson has said that it cannot comment on Cllr Smith’s removal from the group as it relates to party political matters. It added that the councillor complaints process is confidential and that it is unable to provide any information on whether any complaints have also been made to the authority’s monitoring officer.

According to the WNC website, Cllr Smith’s only committee appointment is to full council meetings. He will continue to act independently within the council chamber.

Cllr Smith has been approached for comment.