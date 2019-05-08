Former Northampton factory to be demolished as affordable housing scheme wins planning permission

A former factory in St James will be demolished to make way for 20 new affordable homes after councillors granted the scheme planning permission.

The St James Works site, on Vicarage Road, was partially demolished due to a fire a few years ago, but will now be bulldozed in its entirety.

The site, which was dubbed a ‘longstanding eyesore’ by ward councillor Gareth Eales, is in between St James Primary School and Baring Road. It had previously been used for paper recycling and also as a car breakers.

Members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee met at The Guildhall last night (May 7), and heard from Dominic Kramer, who was speaking on behalf of architects Morton Wykes Kramer Ltd, and the applicant Waterloo Housing Group.

He said: “I used to live in St James, and would go past the site and think to myself that it would be shameful if myself, as a local architect, couldn’t do something about this site.

“I have tried to bring in a lot of the surrounding area into the appearance.

“The head teacher of the primary school will be involved throughout the demolition stage. If you grant us planning permission this evening, we are aiming to demolish the whole site over the summer holidays so that the children are out of school while it takes place.”

The development will include seven two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom houses, as well as four two-bedroom maisonettes. All of the dwellings would be two storeys high, and classed as ‘affordable homes’. A new access to the site would be constructed from Vicarage Road, and 37 car parking spaces would be provided.

Members of the planning committee were gushing in their praise over the design of the scheme, and quickly approved it unanimously.

Councillor Cathrine Russell told Mr Kramer: “I do compliment you on what it a sensitive and refreshing design. Whoever lives there should count themselves very lucky.”

And chairman Cllr Brian Oldham added: “This is long overdue and it’s going to be gratifying to see this taking shape.”