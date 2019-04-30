Former Northampton factory set to be demolished to make way for 20 new homes

A former factory is set to be demolished to make way for 20 new affordable homes.

The former St James Works, on Vicarage Road, was partially demolished after a fire a few years ago. But the whole building - which dates back to 1900 - could soon follow suit if councillors follow planning advice from officers at Northampton Borough Council.

The officers have recommended that the site, which is in between St James Primary School and Baring Road, is to make way for the homes being proposed by Waterloo Housing Group. The building had previously been used for paper recycling and also as a car breakers.

The development would include seven two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom houses, as well as four two-bedroom maisonettes. All of the dwellings would be two storeys high, and classed as ‘affordable homes’. A new access to the site would be constructed from Vicarage Road, and 37 car parking spaces would be provided.

An officer's report, which will be read by councillors prior to a planning committee meeting on Tuesday May 7, states: “The proposed development would bring about regeneration of a brownfield site and contribute to the council’s five-year housing land supply, providing much- needed affordable housing.

“Bearing in mind the poor state of the existing site, the proposed redevelopment scheme would bring a much-improved streetscene and bring significant benefits and improvements to the visual amenity of the area.”

No objections have been raised to the proposed scheme from either local organisations or neighbours. Ward councillor Gareth Eales wrote in his representation: “Residents are happy that a longstanding eyesore is to be developed, so long as highways give due consideration to any preventative measures that can be implemented to prevent dangerous parking.”