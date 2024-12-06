The site of a former nightclub in Northampton, which has permission to build 19 new flats, is on the market for just under £1 million.

The site, formerly home to the Top of the Town nightclub in Great Russell Street, has been cleared and stands near the town centre, behind the Aldi supermarket in the Mounts.

Once a popular venue for nights out, the nightclub closed down more than a decade ago, fell into neglect, and was eventually demolished. The site has since remained derelict.

Plans for the site include a three-storey building, with designs offering two development options. One scheme proposes 16 one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats, with 16 basement parking spaces and a lift. The alternative scheme features 14 one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom flats, without parking or lift access. Both plans span approximately 11,500 square feet across three floors.

The development could be worth around £3.5 million to developers once fully converted, according to estate agents.

The estate agents marketing the site said: “This is an exciting opportunity to develop private accommodation with no affordable housing obligations.”

The development will be subject to Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payments but does not require Section 106 contributions. All the flats will be private, with no affordable housing planned, increasing the site’s potential profitability.