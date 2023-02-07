Former care home to be knocked down and replaced with 18 houses and community hub in Northampton

The site of a former care home will be used to provide new affordable housing and a community hub, which local campaigners had led calls for.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the Ecton Brook care home in Northampton will be knocked down and the space used for 18 affordable rental homes. It closed in 2016.

They will be managed by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) and the community hub will be built on land close to them. It will be used to run social activities for all ages, WNC and NPH said.

Coun Adam Brown, WNC’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted to see this development progressing, and look forward to seeing the community hub brought to life to provide a range of facilities for local people.”

Olukunle Olujide, NPH’s director of development, said: “The residents of Ecton Brook and council ward members have told us how important it is for them to have a community space, and so we’re delighted to be able to include this new hub in our plans for the care home redevelopment.”

The hub will be one of 16 managed by NPH. Billing and Rectory Farm councillors James Hill, Paul Clark and Keith Holland-Delamere had all supported the plan for a community space. Coun Hill said they were “delighted” the campaign for the community hub has been successful.

“Ecton Brook is the only area of Billing and Rectory Farm ward without a dedicated community hub and this will rectify that. It will be of huge benefit to all our residents and local community groups. Special thanks to everyone who worked hard to get this over the line. The 18 new social houses will also provide new and much needed affordable accommodation,” he said.

Sally Jane Jordan, the chair of Ecton Brook Residents Group, said the “dream” of the hub was now “a step closer”. The group was formed in 2017 and has run free activities for children, has a community flower bed and organises regular litter picks.