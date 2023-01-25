Private landowners across West Northamptonshire are able to apply for a grant to clear fly-tipping from their land.

The grant scheme is delivered by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, who says fly-tipping is a “blight on our streets”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme was initially launched as a pilot last year by Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire (PFCC), and was extended in October 2022 for a further 12 months.

The fly-tipping that has now been cleared up in Sheep Street.

When fly-tipping takes place on public land, the taxpayer pays for the removal and disposal of the waste. However, if a fly-tip occurs on private land, the landowner pays for the clean up and removal, but in West Northamptonshire they are able to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 towards the cost and removal and to help with prevention.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “Fly-tipping is a crime and is a blight on our streets. The anti-social behaviour of a minority can ruin our communities for everyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Private landowners can face significant costs to clear their land of illegally dumped waste, but they can apply for a grant to help offset some of the expense in removal of the waste, or to help cover the cost of setting up deterrents.”

This comes as West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) neighbourhood wardens worked with a private landowner in Sheep Street, Northampton to clear an area that had been hit by fly-tipping. The waste was cleared up and bushes were cut back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for regulatory services, community safety and engagement, added: “West Northamptonshire is a beautiful district and it is very disappointing that some individuals decide to fly-tip their waste rather than dispose of it in a responsible and legal manner, quite rightly these individuals risk heavy fines and possible imprisonment when caught and prosecuted.

“I would encourage farmers and landowners on the frontline of this important issue to find out more about the scheme and how it can support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad