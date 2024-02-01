Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fly-tippers could now be fined £1,000 across West Northamptonshire, as the council has more than doubled the maximum penalty for a number of environmental crimes.

From today (February 1), people who illegally drop litter, dump items by fly-tipping, graffiti and do not follow their household duty of care will face higher fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has rolled out increased fines for environmental crime after the Government laid out a statutory instrument increasing the upper limits for various fixed penalty notices (FPNs), to “help strengthen councils in their fight against waste crime”.

Higher fines for those who fly-tip will be rolled out across West Northamptonshire.

In West Northamptonshire the increases are as below:

The maximum amount those caught fly-tipping could be fined will increase from £400 to £1,000

The maximum amount those who litter or graffiti could be fined will increase from £150 to £500.

The maximum amount those who breach their household waste duty of care could be fined will increase from £400 to £600.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “Fly-tipping and other environmental crimes are unacceptable and impact every one of us in our communities. They spoil our streets, parks and open spaces, create an environmental hazard, and the clean-up costs and work involved to remove waste place a significant financial burden both on our council and on private landowners.

“Through the hard work of our environmental crime team, we have made a head start on creating a cleaner community for everyone and the increased penalty for these crimes further supports our commitment to tackling this.”