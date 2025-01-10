Five million pound works to transform Northampton's main shopping street delayed...again – here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five million pound transformation works to Northampton’s main shopping street have been temporarily paused… again – here's why.

Works by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to refurbish Abington Street and Fish Street, giving the area a new look, have been delayed again.

The £5 million project started in February 2024 and was due to be “mostly complete” by November 2024; however, some finishing touches were due to be completed in the New Year.

Contractors Kier then “temporarily paused” the work at the start of December to “minimise disruption” due to the festive season. However, works have not yet restarted.

Works to complete the £5m Abington Street and Fish Street regeneration have been delayed again.

Asked for the latest update, WNC has now revealed that there is a delay in restarting the works because of a mix-up in materials delivered.

A WNC spokesman said: “Works at Abington and Fish Street have been temporarily paused as we were unable to accept the delivery of essential materials as they did not meet the high quality standards, and therefore are awaiting these to be replaced ahead of works recommencing shortly. This is a temporary measure, and we anticipate that work will resume on-site in the near future.

“We understand that any pause in activity may raise questions, and we want to assure everyone that we are working closely with our suppliers to minimise delays and resume work as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of the community and businesses during this brief pause and look forward to delivering this project successfully.”