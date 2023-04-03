Final part of Aston Martin's new £200m Silverstone factory site set to be given the go ahead

The third and final part of Aston Martin’s new Silverstone £200m factory is set to be approved next week.

West Northamptonshire councillors have been asked to give the new staff support building the go-ahead, with the company saying that it needs to improve its facilities to meet its ambitions in Formula 1.

The building to be approved will be “the vibrant, social heart of the campus” and will be a “point to gather, share ideas, challenges and success with each other and the world”, according to Aston Martin’s planning documents.

A wind tunnel and headquarters building will sit on either side and have already been given planning permission.

The company said the new building will be used to monitor the team’s performance and staff members’ physical and mental health. A bridge will link the three buildings at first-floor level.

The current building on the site will be demolished to make way for the staff support building.

Aston Martin said that was no longer fit for purpose and “does not reflect the ambition and innovation of the team”.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) had not received a response from Silverstone Parish Council when meeting papers were prepared but Syresham Parish Council said it supported the proposal.

The council’s economic development department said it supported it too as it would “effectively use land to effectively develop the local economy”.

Planning officers said “given the importance” of Formula 1 to South Northamptonshire, and Aston Martin’s requirement to have all of their needs on one site, the project is considered acceptable.