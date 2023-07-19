Family will receive £1,500 pay out from West Northants Council after SEN failures

A council will pay a family £1,500 after a girl missed special needs education and other faults caused her mother “distress, frustration and uncertainty”.

West Northamptonshire Council delayed issuing the girl’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, which outlines a person’s needs and how they should be addressed.

The Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) found the authority was aware that the girl was not receiving any education which she was entitled to from September 2021 until January 2022.

It issued a EHC plan in January 2022, which was 12 weeks later than it should have been.

The LGO also found the council had made an error in the way it responded to the mother’s complaint.

It said that she had to wait for three months before she received a formal response to that, which caused her “distress, frustration and uncertainty”.

The authority was told to pay the woman £1,200 for not ensuring her daughter had access to suitable provision from September 2021 to January 21 2022.

That money should be used for her daughter’s educational benefit.

The mother will be given £300 “for the distress and uncertainty caused by the delay in issuing the final EHC plan and responding to her complaint”.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said of the experience: “There was just silence from [the council], I had to go to the top to get it sent out and then it wasn’t even the correct format or anything as they hadn’t done the work on it.”

She added: “It’s also safe to say for all those going through it now that they haven’t improved a thing.”

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “We accept the findings from the LGO and have issued an apology to the family.

“Councillor Fiona Baker addressed cabinet on Tuesday with acknowledgement of likely upcoming complaints, including those considered by the LGO which will reach conclusion over the next six months.

“We are committed to learning from all complaints received, which will continue to challenge our practice and help us to embed improvements, in areas that we recognise we need to do better in.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand for SEND places and assessments for EHC plans.

This, along with a national shortage of educational psychologists, has led to a backlog of overdue assessments in West Northants,” they added.

“We recognise this is not a good situation for parents and children and are taking steps to address this backlog, including providing investment from September to commission additional educational psychology capacity to complete to overdue assessments.