Suppliers wanting to do business with West Northamptonshire Council are being invited to events which will explain the procurement process, dispel myths, and provide tips on how to win contracts.

The WNC Suppliers’ Event is free and takes place between 9am and noon at the Icon Centre in Daventry on Monday, May 9 and at The Holiday Inn at Grange Park on Wednesday, May 18.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, WNC cabinet member, said: “There are lots of misconceptions about the way the council goes about procuring goods and services needed to support its work.

“Council procurement is one of the most highly scrutinised things we do and it’s not just about the lowest bidder, we are obliged to find the very best value for money for the taxpayer.

“So being local doesn’t guarantee you the business but understanding our processes and our obligations can help get your foot in the door."