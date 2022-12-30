Earls Barton homes plan rejected after council finds 'multiple problems'

A plan for up to 48 affordable homes has been refused after a council said the plan failed in multiple areas.

Developers wanted to build the houses on land off Wellingborough Road in Earls Barton but North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) refused outline permission and said the project would not comply with its own building policies.

It also said Oxford-based Greystoke Land had failed to show that it would not cause traffic safety problems and that it would “further erode” the village’s rural character.

The plan was rejected by NNC

The company wanted to build two one-bedroom homes, 15 two-bedroom homes, 26 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes on the agricultural field.

It said it planned a “significant amount” of native tree and hedge planting for the site, in addition to all the homes having their own gardens.

The developers had proposed that residents use Main Road for road access and that pedestrians used the current footpath in Wellingborough Road.

But in documents posted on NNC’s website, its executive director for place and economy, George Candler, had said it found multiple problems with the plan.

Mr Candler said the developers had failed to show it would not have an adverse impact on the Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pits Special Protection Area. He also said there was no developer contribution agreement in place to fund services including school places and healthcare.