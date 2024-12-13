Northampton residents have complained about antisocial behaviour, public urination and drug deals near a hotel being used as temporary accommodation.

Westone Manor Hotel, in Northampton, has confirmed that it is currently accommodating people who are temporarily homeless through the local council.

A Neighbourhood Watch group in the area has raised concerns with the authorities that nearby residents feel unsafe in their own homes due to what they describe as worrying and erratic behaviour displayed by some people at the hotel.

The hotel has said it is aware of concerns raised by local residents and that its staff are trained to monitor and report any disruptive behaviours and it is committed to working with local authorities to address any issues.

Westone resident Louise Merry said that she and other neighbours of the hotel are "upset, frustrated and scared to leave their own homes" due to the increase in antisocial behaviour.

“I’ve got a five-year-old son and we regularly take the dogs out for a walk. We were walking down Fir Tree and a car pulled up, and instantly, I knew what was going on - that a drug deal was taking place.

“They ended up getting in the car and driving off and doing a lap and coming back. It just makes me really sad that it’s so close to my little boy.

“This estate is full of good, decent, hardworking families who are angry and upset that the Westone Manor is being used in such a way which is a detrimental impact on the residents and their way of life. It’s a huge risk and is unsafe, not only to the residents of Westone but the hotel staff and hotel occupants themselves.”

She said that through the Neighbourhood Watch group, which has around 300 members, she would receive complaints about antisocial behaviour from hotel occupants a couple of times a week.

Louise said this included drunken behaviour on the street at all times of the day, fights breaking out and ambulances turning up, drug taking and dealing, hotel residents trying car doors, faeces being thrown and urinating on people’s property.

The owner of Charnwood Convenience Store told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had also noticed the temporary accommodation hotel guests hanging outside the front of his store and sometimes stealing items.

He said: “It’s a lot of trouble and anti-social behaviour - I had a couple of issues a few days ago. Because of this people are frightened to come in.

“Even the schoolkids they’re scared. We protect them, but you can’t tell everyone to go. These people in the hotel they come and stay and then go, but it’s the community that’s the most important thing.”

Louise added: “Whilst the residents of Westone understand the need for support and temporary housing, long term hotels are not a viable option, especially those occupants with drug and alcohol dependencies. I just think the people that they’re putting here they need help, they need support and they’re not getting it.

“We can clearly see that they’ve got these substance abuse and mental health problems. I don’t understand how that’s allowed to happen. Yes, I totally understand the need for it, but just try and think of the people, where you’re putting them and how you’re going to support them better.”

Northamptonshire Police and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have confirmed that they are committed to enforcing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the Westone area. This order allows officers to issue tickets to people committing ASB, such as street drinking and urinating in public.

A WNC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised and want to reassure the community that steps are being taken to address them. Last month, West Northamptonshire Council colleagues attended a community meeting alongside the police, during which several actions were agreed upon.

“We are also in ongoing discussions with the hotel management to ensure appropriate behaviour is maintained in communal spaces, reinforcing the shared responsibility for creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone.”

A hotel spokesperson told the LDRS: “Westone Manor Hotel is committed to providing safe and comfortable accommodations to a wide range of guests, including local residents, white-collar workers, trade persons, families, and guests who may be temporarily homeless.

“While we understand that homelessness can bring additional challenges, we are increasingly concerned with some individuals exhibiting antisocial behaviours during their stay at the hotel. We are fully committed to ensuring that our environment remains welcoming and safe for all our guests. Our staff are trained to monitor and report any disruptive behaviours to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

“It is important to clarify that we do not accommodate individuals with known criminal backgrounds or mental health issues that require specialised care. We do not have access to medical or personal background information about our guests unless there is a visible concern, such as intoxication or disruptive behaviour. In such cases, we promptly report these incidents to the relevant authorities.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals, including those who may have stayed at the hotel, have engaged in activities outside the hotel grounds that have caused discomfort to the community. Please rest assured that we are actively collaborating with local authorities to address these issues.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported and acted upon swiftly, and we continually seek ways to improve the experience for both our guests and the local community.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Scott Farrant said the force was monitoring the frequency and nature of ASB incidents to identify any patterns and better address the issues.

“We’re aware of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Westone area and encourage anyone affected to tell us about it, as ASB can often be an under-reported issue. We currently have additional officers patrolling in the Westone area to both deter offenders and speak to anyone with concerns – our key message is that no-one should suffer alone with ASB as we are here to help.

“Protecting and supporting the safety and quality of life of our communities is really important to us, and where ASB is reported we will work with the relevant partner agencies to address the issues raised in the most appropriate and effective way.”

Non-emergency reports can be made by calling 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.

Find help and advice on ASB at www.northants.police.uk/asb