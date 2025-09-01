Dozens OBJECT to 'totally inappropriate' plans to turn bungalow in quiet Northampton cul-de-sac into children’s home

Plans have been lodged to turn a bungalow in a Northampton cul-de-sac into a children’s home – but the proposal has drawn dozens of objections from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TANAC Ltd, based in Corby, has applied to change the use of 3 Whaddon Close in West Hunsbury from a dwelling house to a children’s home. The company says the home would provide accommodation for up to two children, aged between seven and 17, who are referred by the local authority.

According to the application, the home would offer a “safe, nurturing and non-institutional environment”, with each child given their own bedroom and access to local schools, healthcare and social activities. Staff would be on site 24 hours a day in 12-hour shifts, with one on a “waking night” duty and another on “sleep-in” cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Natasha Chigutsa said: “We believe that children and young people in care deserve the same choices, opportunities, and support as their peers. By offering a supportive, consistent, and caring environment, we strive to reduce the long-term effects of past trauma, including rejection, abuse, neglect, exploitation, and social exclusion.”

Dozens of residents have objected to plans for a children’s home at 3 Whaddon Close (left).

But more than 25 objections have been submitted by residents living nearby, raising concerns over traffic, parking, and the suitability of the quiet cul-de-sac for such a development.

One resident wrote: “It is totally inappropriate to have a commercial establishment located here, with carers looking after vulnerable children. With shift workers, family visits and other personnel, extra traffic would be an extra hazard to the current inhabitants of Whaddon Close.”

Another said: “As building work has already started before the planning application has been accepted, it shows contempt towards the council. It does not bode well for the future of this project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third objector described Whaddon Close as “a really nice street with lovely neighbours” but argued: “It isn’t suitable for this type of children’s residency. It will attract lots of other children and they may not all be decent and law-abiding citizens.”

Others questioned the experience of the company, which was first set-up in June 2024. One wrote: “There is very little information in the application about the company and their ethos, standards, or experience. They are a newly formed company with little or no experience of running a care home for children.”

Ward councillor Pinder Chauhan has also lodged her opposition. She said: “I wholeheartedly am here to support you and the residents living on Whaddon. I do not think this area is suitable for a children’s home. Which is why I have submitted my objections and, as a sitting councillor and ward member, I have called in this planning application.”

A decision on the proposal is due to be made on September 22.