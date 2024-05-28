Dispute over Palestine flags flying in busy Northampton street goes viral after gang of masked men remove them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dispute over Palestine flags flying in a busy Northampton street has gone viral after a gang of masked men removed them.

Palestine flags were tied to lamp posts in Wellingborough Road by an unknown group on Saturday (May 25) to show support for the nation in its war with Israel.

However, the following morning (Sunday, May 26), a gang of masked men recorded themselves on ladders taking down the flags and replacing them with St. George's flags.

The video has since gone viral after Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, of the far-right English Defence League, retweeted the footage to his half a million followers.

The Palestine and St George's flags flying in Wellingborough Road over the Bank Holiday weekend

The footage has been watched nearly two million times on X, formerly Twitter, and ‘liked’ 35,000 times.

Chronicle and Echo went down to Wellingborough Road today (Tuesday) and found that both sets of flags have been removed.

Northamptonshire Police and West Northants Council (WNC) were asked if they were aware of the situation over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this incident and continue to closely monitor the situation. Anyone in the area with any concerns is encouraged to contact us.”