Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company behind the conversion of the former Debenhams site is the firm which has built a car park with no planning permission in Northampton town centre.

A 58-space car park on derelict land between Northampton Crown Court and the Grosvenor Centre is already built and in full operation, despite not having the go-ahead from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blunder came to light only after the Chron spotted the planning application for the car park last week – yet reporters knew that the site had already been built and was open to motorists.

The new car park sits opposite Northampton Crown Court and next to the former Greyfriars bus station land.

It took West Northamptonshire Council six days to respond to questioning and the Chron is still yet to hear back from Zone Developments.

A spokesperson from WNC said: “A full planning application has been submitted and is out to consultation.

"Once determined, the outcome will be published on the West Northamptonshire Council website for members of the public to review.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chron asked WNC if enforcement action would now take place.

Developers have built and opened the car park without permission

The authority added: “Planning enforcement officers have now been made aware of this issue and planning services are in the process of prioritising this planning application. Once this is determined, we will take any appropriate next steps.”

The site – East Island Car Park – sits next to the former Greyfriars bus station land. It has been under construction for many months before recently opening to the public.

The car park has become a popular spot for motorists because of its proximity to the town centre and its relatively cheap fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Neil Thakkar of Zone Developments, based in Leicester, has only recently submitted plans to build the car park.

The car park is manned by an automatic number plate recognition camera and motorists who break any rules will be punished with a £100 fine, according to signage.

Castle ward councillor, Danielle Stone, said she was “shocked” by the development and had not been made aware of it.

She added: “That whole area, Greyfriars, is up for redevelopment and regeneration. A car park wouldn’t feature in the vision planning for that. So it’s odd that it’s suddenly appeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There hasn’t been a demand for more car parks. It all seems very strange.”

According to the planning documents, the land is still owned by West Northamptonshire Council Highway Authority. It is not clear how the applicant, Zone Developments, is in possession of the land.

An application form submitted to WNC shows that a notice for the application was served to the Highway Authority on February 20, 2024.

Cllr Stone continued: “This company has either leased the land, bought the land or they’re squatting on it and I think we’ve got the right to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there’s money to be made I want our council to be making it, not somebody else.”

Zone Developments is the same firm which is currently converting the former Debenhams in Drapery into 201 student flats, which will be spread across seven floors of a brand new building.

Zone Developments will not be providing any car parking spaces at Debenhams for the hundreds of students set to move into the halls once they are open.

Mr Thakkar has also recently submitted a planning application to reduce the amount of cycle storage provision at the former Debenhams site from 210 spaces to 157.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zone Development’s website says that students will be charged £179 per week for a flat, which equates to just under £1.9 million a year in rent in total from all 201 students.

According to planning papers, the cost of delivering the project stands at £12million. Debenhams was demolished in October 2022 after being there for more than 140 years in the town.Further questions have been put to WNC about how the car park was allowed to be built and opened without permission. It is yet to respond.