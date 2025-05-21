'Devastating' and 'overdevelopment' - Backlash from residents against plans to build four family homes on Northampton estate
Four new family homes could be built in Rectory Farm on disused land behind the community centre, off Olden Road. The new residential properties would include a larger five-bedroom home, with the rest as three-bedroom houses.
The surrounding area comprises a large number of residential dwellings, along with a community centre, primary school and convenience store. The site is currently connected to Rectory Farmhouse.
If approved, the empty land would be divided between the four homes. Each would have its own driveways and amenity spaces, according to the plans.
The four homes have attracted some disagreement from neighbours, with 15 letters of objection submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Concerns have been raised about the project being an overdevelopment, the proximity to the community centre and school, dangers from increased car usage, and parking in the area.
One person said: “The addition of even more vehicles is only going to exacerbate the problem and force people to park more dangerously. The state of the roads is already horrendous and full of potholes, adding heavy duty lorries with building supplies is again only going to cause more issues for the existing residents of the area.”
Another stated: “This will be devastating and cause disruption that is not acceptable just for a few houses in such a small plot of land.”
The applicant, Mr Tomasz Kozlowski, has said that the unused site is “ideal for much-needed generation and housing in the area”. He added that the project would provide “good family housing using good quality materials”.
A decision on the proposals is set to be made by WNC at the start of June.