Residents have labelled plans to build four homes in a Northampton estate as “devastating” and an “overdevelopment”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four new family homes could be built in Rectory Farm on disused land behind the community centre, off Olden Road. The new residential properties would include a larger five-bedroom home, with the rest as three-bedroom houses.

The surrounding area comprises a large number of residential dwellings, along with a community centre, primary school and convenience store. The site is currently connected to Rectory Farmhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the empty land would be divided between the four homes. Each would have its own driveways and amenity spaces, according to the plans.

Concerns have been raised over plans to build four homes in unused space behind the Rectory Farm Community Centre.

The four homes have attracted some disagreement from neighbours, with 15 letters of objection submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Concerns have been raised about the project being an overdevelopment, the proximity to the community centre and school, dangers from increased car usage, and parking in the area.

One person said: “The addition of even more vehicles is only going to exacerbate the problem and force people to park more dangerously. The state of the roads is already horrendous and full of potholes, adding heavy duty lorries with building supplies is again only going to cause more issues for the existing residents of the area.”

Another stated: “This will be devastating and cause disruption that is not acceptable just for a few houses in such a small plot of land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Mr Tomasz Kozlowski, has said that the unused site is “ideal for much-needed generation and housing in the area”. He added that the project would provide “good family housing using good quality materials”.

A decision on the proposals is set to be made by WNC at the start of June.