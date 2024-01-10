According to the plans, the frontage of the high street will draw from Georgian and Victorian inspirations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More detailed designs for a new town centre in a major Northamptonshire development have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Plans for the local centre in the Towcester Grange development - which will provide a further 2,750 homes to the south of the town - include a primary school, sports pavilion, shops and a pub/restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the urban extension were first given outline approval in 2015 and hundreds of homes have already been built in the area, with phase six of the development being approved early last year. Developer Persimmon Homes has now submitted the design code for the mixed-use local centre for the massive extension.

Illustrative 3D plans of the Towcester Grange town centre.

According to the plans, the frontage of the high street will draw from Georgian and Victorian inspirations. The buildings will be two to three storeys and the height will increase towards the central square.

Parking will be located in the centre of this space, with the primary school, shops with flats above, food stores and a care home surrounding the square. The focal space will be fronted by retail, offices and other non-residential uses.

A joint community and sports pavilion will be built to the east of the proposed high street where it can make use of a large area of public open space for several sports pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary school will be two storeys high and developers propose to create a “red brick Victorian style” building. Indicative floor plans show a hard-standing playground to the rear of the school, as well as two large playing fields and space for a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Layout designs of the local centre.

Plans also show proposals for a pub/restaurant that will act as a ‘gateway’ building on the edge of the site. The venue will be located on the road leading to the high street, just off the roundabout. Inspiration for the design has been drawn from The Bull in Towcester, and the Windhover Pub, Northampton, but exact designs are yet to be submitted.

The planning documents said: “Development of the Towcester extension will help Towcester achieve its potential as a sustainable, vibrant and distinctive market town.

“The aim is to create a development for the 21st century, which respects the character of this traditional market town.”