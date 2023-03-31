Deputy leader outlines Northampton planning concerns to build new homes
The deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council has said he anticipates changes in where new homes might be built following an assessment by a government planning inspector
A senior councillor believes it will be more difficult to build new homes in Northampton after a number of sites earmarked for development were ruled off-limits.
Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council, (WNC) spoke out after a Government planning inspector disallowed several sites WNC had hoped to build on.
WNC councillors, including Coun Brown, approved an official plan for the town that was prepared by Northampton Borough Council before it was dissolved in 2021. The Northampton Local Plan 2 outlines where building should be permitted and went to formal inspection in November 2021.
Following that, the planning inspector in charge of it told WNC to strike out projects to build on allotments at Studland Road and on land off Fraser Road, along with other sites. They said proposed development at the allotments and the other green spaces was “not consistent with national policy nor [was] this justified”.
Coun Brown said that meant a plan for 125 “desperately needed” new social homes off Fraser Road would be scrapped. At the moment, approximately 4,000 people are on the council’s housing register.
He said the constraints on the sites, which include others in Ecton Brook Road and in Pennycress Place, meant Northampton would have far fewer places to build. This could lead to an increase in the number of flats being built on smaller pockets of land to accommodate growing demand.
He told a meeting of the council last week: “The planning inspector has so constrained the use of green space or open space that he or she has effectively landlocked Northampton. In the future because the creation of substitute green space is so difficult, if not impossible, in future we’ll have to, given the limited supply of brownfield land, look at densification and building upwards.
“I know there are members in this room that regularly object to densified planning applications, who object to flats, who object to high-rise properties. I’d invite them to think carefully in future about their approach to planning applications.”
Of those present, 64 WNC councillors approved the plan and four abstained at the meeting last Thursday. Coun Alan Chantler, a Conservative, said it had undergone “careful scrutiny” and “there is no such thing as a perfect plan”. Labour’s Coun Bob Purser said he too was unhappy the inspector had forced WNC to omit “some very good local things”.