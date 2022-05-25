Business and energy minister, Lord Callanan, visited Northampton last week, where more than £9 million has been allocated to carry out major works to decarbonise council homes.

Representatives from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), and its housing provider Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), welcomed Lord Callanan on Wednesday, May 18 to view homes where improvement works have started.

Aliye Galloway is one NPH resident, whose home has been a part of the decarbonisation programme. She said: “I’m so pleased with the work that’s been done on my home. It looks great, and it’s been done to a really high quality.

Lord Callanan, BEIS, WNC and NPH representatives on site visit.

“With the new solar panels and heating system, I’m already saving money on my energy bills and my home feels more comfortable to live in.

“The funding has made a big difference to me and my family, and I can’t thank everyone involved in the project enough.”

NPH said that it has targeted homes built in the early 1900s, which the housing association claims are some of the least energy efficient properties they manage.

Director of asset management for NPH Winston Williams said: “Thanks to the social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF), living conditions will noticeably improve for these residents.

“Better insulation and ventilation coupled with new windows and doors will make homes easier to heat and more comfortable all year round.”

According to NPH, it is estimated that the the SHDF will support 9,000 jobs in the green energy sector nationally, whilst reducing carbon emissions.

Lord Callanan said: “The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes. This is thanks to projects such as this ensuring social housing tenants in Northampton can enjoy comfortable homes that are cheaper to keep warm.”

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC cabinet member for housing, leisure and culture added: “I had the opportunity to meet a resident whose Kingsley home had recently undergone this work. She was absolutely thrilled with the results and told us how much the improvements meant to her household.