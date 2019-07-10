Day centre's previously refused bid to extend facilities in Northampton given the green light

A day centre in Northampton has been given the go-ahead to extend its current building - despite the fact its initial bid was rejected for being too unsightly.

SunCare Limited applied to extend the ground floor of its premises in Milton Street North, Kingsley, last year.

The day-centre provides specialist support for members of the community who have learning difficulties, physical disabilities and brain injuries.

But its bid was initially refused by Northampton Borough Council because the extension, it said, would result in an "over-intensive form of development detrimental to the appearance and character of the area".

Planning officers also said it would also have a 'visually overbearing' impact on the neighbouring property at 125 Milton Road North.

But the centre enlisted consultants Aitchison Raffety to appeal the decision, backed by letters of support by 20 users of the service.

The Planning Inspectorate has now approved the application - stating that the health and well-being benefits of the proposal outweighed the level of harm identified by the council.

Aitchison Raffety consultant Andrew Gray, said: "This appeal decision will help ensure that SunCare Limited can continue providing specialist care for disadvantaged groups within the community, having seen a need for increased space in which to accommodate additional clients."