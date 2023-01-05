A Northamptonshire MP’s Twitter account has been hacked and “deeply unpleasant” messages were posted.

Member of Parliament for Daventry, Chris Heaton-Harris, took to Twitter on Thursday morning (January 5) to explain to his followers that his social media account had been compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP who is also Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, says messages - not written by him - were posted from his account overnight on Wednesday (January 4) into Thursday morning. The tweets were quickly deleted and the MP has since apologised for the messages and their contents.

Following the incident, Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: “I'm afraid my Twitter account was hacked overnight and someone posted some deeply unpleasant stuff on my account for which I can only apologise.”

It is understood that Mr Heaton-Harris and his team are working with Twitter to look into the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP’s office has been contacted for further comment.