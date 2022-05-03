Daventry councillor elected new Labour leader on West Northamptonshire Council

The Labour Group on West Northamptonshire Council has elected a new leader.

Councillor Wendy Randall said she will campaign for stronger and safer communities.

Cllr Randall, who lives in Daventry, said: “I feel deeply proud and honoured to have been elected to be the new WNC Labour leader.

Councillor Wendy Randall

“My deputy, Councillor Bob Purser is a gentleman of honesty and integrity and I’m sure we will make a great team.”

She has made a pledge for serve the communities she represents.

Cllr Randall added: “By working closely with our labour councillors, who work extremely hard in their communities, we will continue to hold the administration to account and continue to campaign for stronger and safer communities for local people, a higher quality of life and effective and responsive delivery of services.”