Daniel Soan: your Conservative candidate for East Hunsbury & Shelfleys

Daniel Soan is campaigning to become the next Conservative Councillor for East Hunsbury & Shelfleys ward at the local by-election on Thursday 8th February 2024. He is focussed on getting local issues sorted, speaking up for local residents, keeping you moving on our local road network and caring for our environment for the enjoyment of all.

"I have got a track record of getting things done. Whether as a Northampton Town Councillor, Parish Councillor or School Governor. And I'll get things done for the residents of East Hunsbury & Shelfleys. I have secured funding for a local charity to support local people, delivered life saving equipment throughout our town and fought for Northampton to formally celebrate St George's Day."

As an IT engineer by profession solving problems is second nature to Daniel and his extensive knowledge of how our local government and institutions work mean that he is best placed to roll up his sleeves and get to work for East Hunsbury & Shelfleys.

"This is a local election about local issues and I will work with our existing hard working Conservative Councillors, Parish Councils and community groups to tackle any and all local issues head on. I won't just turn up, I'll speak up."

Daniel Soan, your local Conservative candidate for East Hunsbury & Shelfleys

"I will be a truly open and accessible councillor for local people. I'll be accountable to you and publish every council meeting I attend including my voting record. When it comes to listening to and working for you I'll be running face to face advice surgeries as well as reporting back regularly on the things that matter most to you and your family."