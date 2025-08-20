Residents will find it ‘quicker and easier’ to get the help they need in one place as the council’s One Stop Shop prepares to leave the Guildhall.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) officially put the 1992 modern extension of Northampton’s historic Guildhall on the market in July in the hope that whoever snaps up the long term lease could turn it into a boutique hotel, events venue, flats or more. The building, which is currently used as office accommodation, is being marketed by property agents Vail Williams on behalf of the council.

No price has been listed, but the property is being offered with vacant possession on a new 250-year lease via informal tender.

Currently running out of the Guildhall extension is WNC’s ‘One Stop Shop’ which deals with customer services.

The Guildhall extension is currently on the market for an undisclosed sum

From the end of September 2025 the One Stop Shop will move from the Guildhall to its new home at council HQ at One Angel Square which accessible via the St John's Street entrance.

According to WNC the move brings together a wide range of council services and local support partners all under one roof, making it ‘quicker and easier for residents to get the help they need in one place’.

Alongside West Northants Council teams like Housing Options, Wellbeing, and Adult Social Care, the new One Stop Shop will provide access, advice and signposting to a range of key local partners including Citizens Advice, Community Law Service, DWP (Jobcentre Plus), Migrant Help, NDAS, and Northampton Town FC Community Trust.

Together, they’ll offer advice on a range of queries our residents may have including benefits support, legal support, domestic abuse help, health checks, EU Settlement Scheme support and employability skills, all under one roof.

One Angel Square will become home to the council's One Stop Shop

A WNC spokesperson said this change is part of the council’s wider work to use public buildings more efficiently and improve the way services are delivered, adding: “The new One Stop Shop at One Angel Square will be offering a more accessible environment, with modern self-serve areas whilst offering a joined-up support from council and community partners.

"The new space was designed to give customers a better experience, whether they're popping in to ask about council tax, looking for housing support, or speaking to someone about benefits, health, or general advice.”

Councillor Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said this move is about ‘making life easier for people who need help and advice.’

Cllr Last explained: “It’s about putting our residents first and creating a space where you can come in, get the support you need from a range of professionals, and leave feeling listened to and supported.

“By bringing everything under one roof in a modern space, we’re also making better use of council buildings and saving money that we can invest back into frontline services.”

The prominent property over six levels at 80,491 sq ft (7,477.8 sq m) and deemed surplus to council requirements, will be vacant at the time of disposal.

Offered as a mixed use opportunity, the extension has 52 underground parking spaces and is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning.

It was built in 1992, in keeping with architectural heritage, as a modern extension to the town’s historic Grade II listed Guildhall which was opened in 1864.