Councillors are set to discuss a final draft of a housing allocation scheme, which aims to “tackle and prevent” homelessness in West Northamptonshire.

The West Northamptonshire Housing Allocation Scheme is now in its final draft stage after the conclusion of a 10-week consultation with service users and stakeholders.

The scheme sets out how housing will be allocated, who is eligible, how the council will prioritise applicants and should meet the housing needs of vulnerable residents.

Councillors will discuss a proposed housing strategy for West Northamptonshire.

The proposed scheme sets out to harmonise the service across the unitary authority area and if adopted, the policy will replace the existing schemes operating in Daventry, South Northants, and Northampton.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Ensuring those with the greatest need have access to social rented housing is a top priority for the council and I am pleased that veterans and young people leaving care, as well as other more vulnerable groups will be recognised in the proposed scheme.

“Through the 10-week public consultation we have had an opportunity to hear from a wide range of people and organisations to gain an understanding of the issues surrounding the current policies and the way social housing is allocated and this feedback has been incorporated within the proposed scheme.

“The revised scheme aims to prevent and tackle homelessness and support strategic housing priorities to provide a much fairer and more sustainable approach to housing provision in West Northamptonshire as well as considering those with a local connection to the area.”

Key proposals to the scheme include improving access to social housing for members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families, care leavers, and our most vulnerable residents; including those experiencing homelessness, those with complex health and welfare needs, victims of domestic abuse and those subject to exploitation. People with a local connection to West Northants by residence, employment or close family will also be considered under the new criteria. The scheme would operate through a choice-based lettings system which enables residents to make choices about which properties they are interested in.