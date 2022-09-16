Councillors are calling for more investment in youth services in Northampton to prevent young adults from falling into a life of crime.

The annual youth justice plan was discussed at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet meeting on Tuesday (September 13).

Speaking to the cabinet, Labour councillor Danielle Stone said she “feels the weight” of disadvantaged young people in Northampton “everyday”.

She said: "It's really disturbing to find we have an increase in the number of young people offending.

"I think it's really worrying to see the statistics and how that relates to poverty and to young people being brought up in areas of disadvantage.

"Those facts in the [youth justice plan] report are really illuminating. Out of 31 areas of disadvantage in west Northamptonshire, 30 are in Northampton. This is serious. I feel the weight of that in my ward everyday.

"We've got 20,000 young people living in low income families. 13,000 in out of work benefit families. 1,700 in households that have got the benefit cap applied – I think that's an outrageous figure.

"We do need to be investing a lot more in children and young people but we also need to be listening to them more.”

Speaking to the cabinet, Liberal Democrat councillor Sally Beardsworth said she “welcomes the fact” that WNC is working with children to stop them offending but that there “needs to be more youth services”.

She said: "Prevention is better than a cure in my book.

"I think it would be so much better if we can have some youth workers to work in the community to stop a lot of these things like knife crime, [and instead] getting people involved in sport.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Jonathan Harris highlighted figures from WNC's youth justice plan report.

He said: "Northampton is the 14th lowest spending authority on youth services. That's out of 173 councils. It equates to £7.38 per person. It's seen a 94 percent reduction since 2010.

"We are above national average and regional average for custodial sentences and we are seeing a serious issue around serious youth violence. I think this is a real example of 'as you sow, so shall you reap'."

Councillor Harris urged the cabinet to look at the matter and find money “where they can”.

Councillor Fiona Baker, cabinet member for education at the Tory-run council, said she takes on board the comments that more needs to be done.

She said: "Whilst there remains many challenges, certainly relating to serious youth violence, there is progress being made in some areas to make sure children and young people are being supported.

"However, there remains challenges and we have seen an increase since last year in young people being identified as suspects or offenders, and youth violence continues to be a serious concern and priority."

A WNC officer added: "We will be bringing forward a report forward to cabinet probably in November that will allow us to seek cabinet permission to progress with bids against the youth investment fund. We have five areas in Northampton which are eligible in relation to youth centre funding."