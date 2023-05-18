Cllr Hibbert is joined by Elizabeth (Liz) Cox as his Mayoress and Cllr Paul Joyce and his wife Mylissa Joyce will be appointed as Deputy Mayor and Mayoress.

Cllr Hibbert holds a particular interest in homelessness and rough sleeping and health and wellbeing. He is active in local resident associations, a trustee of two charitable organisations and Secretary and member of Northampton & County Club.

He has been a Town Councillor since the council’s formation in 2021 and represents the Riverside Ward. Liz hails from Northampton and has connections to many local businesses, including the Northampton & County Club on George Row, where she holds the position of Deputy Chairman.

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Liz Cox

Cllr Hibbert said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the Mayor of Northampton and feel extremely proud to be part of a civic tradition which spans over 800 years. “Liz and I are very much looking forward to getting out into the community and meeting as many people as possible during my year in office.

“We have an exciting year ahead, with plenty of events and engagements already in the diary and I will also be raising funds for Spencer Contact, who make a huge difference to those in need in and around Northampton.”

Spencer Contact is operated by local Christian volunteers, who collect unwanted furniture and household goods, clean and repair them as necessary and redistribute them to anyone experiencing poverty or hardship.

During the Mayor Making Ceremony, which also serves as Northampton Town Council’s Annual Council Meeting, a word of gratitude was extended to the outgoing Mayor, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

Cllr Meredith had an outstanding year, during which he and his Mayoress Rona Meredith attended 309 engagements and raised over £14,000 for his chosen charities, St Vincent de Paul and the Army Benevolent Fund. He also introduced the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Community Contribution, honouring individuals and organisations who do amazing work in their communities.

The first recorded Mayor of Northampton was William Tilly in 1215, but the origins of the role date back to 1189 when King Richard I granted a charter giving the town the right to annually elect a ‘Reeve’ who carried out management duties similar to those of a Sheriff.

