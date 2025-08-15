Councillor 'disappointed' at no flag raising or formal event in Northampton for 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Concerns have been raised that West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is not doing enough to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and remember the “brave sacrifices” of veterans.

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, VJ Day marks the day Japan surrendered, on August 15 1945, effectively ending the Second World War.

Taylor Cowley-Coulton, a councillor on Northampton Town Council, said he was “disappointed” that no formal events or, at the very least, a flag-raising ceremony had been organised by the unitary authority.

WNC has encouraged communities to come together to mark the occasion through organising street parties, attending a local remembrance service, or displaying flags and bunting in tribute to veterans.

In a letter addressed to Council Leader Mark Arnull, Mr Cowley-Coulton wrote: “Lots of our residents are veterans of the Armed Forces community and for a party which has previously boasted about supporting our veterans, I would have thought that there would have, at the very least, been a flag-raising ceremony organised outside of the Guildhall, to remember all of those who fought, were injured, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for King and country.

“Being an Army Reservist myself, I would like to see the heroes and the brave sacrifices by all, remembered on Friday.”

Elsewhere in the county, North Northamptonshire Council will be raising the VJ Day flag and taking part in the Lamp Light of Peace tribute at five of its council offices in Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

In response to the open letter, Councillor Arnull said that the council will “absolutely will be remembering all those who courageously served and sacrificed” on the VJ Day 80th anniversary.

He added: “In line with the national approach to marking this special day we will be observing a two-minute silence across our buildings and encouraging our communities to do the same.

“The Union Jack flies at our offices as a symbol of national pride and remembrance for all those who both serve and served our country, and we would urge residents across the area to do the same and fly the flag to show their support.

“WNC members will also be attending the Indian Independence celebration tomorrow at Weston Favell Parish Hall, and we remain committed to supporting and celebrating all members of our broader community.”