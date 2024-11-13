Works officially underway to build another 101 students flats in Northampton town centre

A controversial development which led to complaints during the planning process is now underway to build 101 flats behind the former Debenhams site.

Zone Developments secured planning approval on October 2 for the disused car park in College Street. The Leicester-based company recently completed the huge redevelopment of the former Debenhams site in the Drapery, converting the historic department store into 201 students flats. WNC said the legal agreement for the College Street development was signed off towards the end of October, paving the way for work to begin in November. Plans to revitalise the brownfield site on College Street into a five-story apartment block for University of Northampton students were first submitted in 2022. The proposals went before the council’s planning committee in July this year but came to a standstill due to concerns from a nearby nightclub over possible noise complaints. Neighbouring LGBTQ+ bar Boston Clipper raised concerns that the noise mitigation from their property into the student flats was not robust enough, which could lead to them receiving complaints from tenants. They say this would put their business at risk. Daniel Edwards, owner of The Boston, pleaded with the planning committee to refuse the application. He said that he had found numerous issues with the developer’s proposed noise mitigation scheme and felt that WNC had not reported his concerns appropriately. Planning officers explained that proposed tenants would be given information about the opening hours of the nightclub to proposed tenants prior to moving in. Manager of the nearby Mercure Hotel also attended the meeting to speak in support of the plans, as did Northampton Town Council. Members decided to approve the plans, in line with officer recommendations. Zone has been contacted multiple times for comment.