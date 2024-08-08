WNC slammed for continuing to invest millions of taxpayer money into human rights abusing Qatar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northants Council has been slammed for its decision to continue to invest millions of taxpayer money into Qatar, a country heavily criticised for human rights abuses.

According to Amnesty International, Qatar has faced ongoing condemnation for its restrictive policies on freedom of expression, abuse of migrant workers, and discriminatory practices against women and the LGBTI community.

Amnesty International reports that "authorities [in Qatar] continue to restrict the right to freedom of expression and silence critical voices. Migrant workers continue to face a range of abuses, including wage theft, forced labour and exploitation, and had inadequate access to grievance and redress mechanisms. Women continue to face discrimination in law and practice. Discriminatory laws put LGBTI people at risk of detention.”

The council’s investments in Qatar include two fixed deposits totalling £15 million, which have drawn criticism from opposition parties. The council has invested heavily into Qatar over the past few years. These investment figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Chronicle and Echo.

Tory councillor Malcolm Longley is head of finance at WNC

Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance and Transport, Labour councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, expressed concerns about the ethical implications of these investments. He said: “The Labour Group has ongoing concerns about the council’s continued investment in Qatar. The practice of public money going into a country with such a poor record of human rights and treatment of workers, women, and LGBTQ+ people does not project well and should not go un-scrutinised."

He continued: “We abstained when the decision to continue WNC investment into countries like Qatar came before Full Council in February as we did not wish to support the decision without assurances that our money would not be spent propping up an autocratic and intolerant regime, but nor did we want to deprive West Northamptonshire of the funding it needs for services and infrastructure. We will continue to scrutinise the Treasury Management Strategy and seek other investment opportunities that are both more local and do not carry such reputational jeopardy and risk funding a regime which goes directly against our values.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jonathan Harris also criticised the council's approach, saying: "Disappointing — as usual. There are a range of investment opportunities within the treasury policy that can achieve the same aims. The council will tell you that return comes first and foremost, which is basically what the policy says, and therefore these investments are in line with policy. The Liberal Democrats think the policy is wrong. That's why we voted against the treasury management report at council and will continue to do so."

Conservative councillor Malcolm Longley, West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet Member for Finance, responded, saying: “All of our investments are in line with our investment policy, which was reviewed and agreed for the financial year 2024-25 in February 2024. Our investment decisions prioritise the security of the investment first and foremost. We aim to invest in highly rated banks and other public sector bodies to safeguard funds for essential services across our communities.”

Councillor Longley did not directly address the council’s investments in Qatar.

Investment Breakdown

Here's a look at all of West Northants Council's current investments, as revealed by our Freedom of Information request. The council has been asked to explain some of the following investments in more detail.

Fixed Deposits:

Kent Police & Crime Commissioner: £10 million maturing on October 8, 2024.

Dover District Council: £7 million maturing on September 30, 2024.

Qatar National Bank: Two deposits totaling £15 million, maturing on September 5 and November 8, 2024.

Total investment in fixed deposits: £32 million.

Call Deposits:

Barclays Bank plc: £250,000 with 32 days' notice.

Money Market Funds (MMFs):

Aberdeen Liquidity Fund - Sterling Fund Class: £1,423,000.

Insight Liquidity Sterling C3: £26,050,000.

Federated Prime Rate Sterling Liquidity 3: £17,830,000.

Total investment in MMFs: £45.3 million.

VNAV Funds:

The Daventry Estates Company Ltd: £1,000.

Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Fund Y: £1,468,814.63.

The UK Municipal Bond Agency: £100,000.

Pathfinder Legal Services: £237,500.

CCLA Local Authorities Property Fund: £6,649,288.27.

Total investment in VNAV Funds: £8.5 million

The overall portfolio, combining all investments and deposits, totals £99.18 million.