Rough sleepers in Abington Street

West Northants Council has been criticised for choosing NOT to provide safe accommodation to rough sleepers during Storm Darragh last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Darragh had a significant impact on Northampton over the weekend (December 7 and 8), with heavy rain and high winds causing disruptions.

On the Saturday, Northants Police received around 100 calls related to weather-related incidents, including flooding and debris on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel due to the storm's severity. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the region, forecasting gusts of up to 60 mph overnight.

However, WNC decided not to activate its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) which ensures rough sleepers have access to safe, warm spaces during extreme weather.

According to WNC, the protocol is only activated when when temperatures drop to 0°C or below for three consecutive nights.

CEO of Northampton homelessness support charity Project 16:15, Stan Robertson criticised WNC for its decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robertson said: “As we know, the yellow weather warning, high winds, and heavy rains came with floods and increased danger to life across the county. Severe weather is severe weather and to expect individuals, already at high risk, to remain sleeping out through it, many soaked through with tents and other vital life-saving equipment, blown away, just dehumanises then even more than their situation already does.

"I can not comment on outreach efforts during the storm, as their continued practise is not to communicate with or in my opinion, recognise the validity of Project 16:15 to verify genuine rough-sleepers, despite us being active across the streets as Northamptons only full-time, registered street service voluntary provision.”

Explaining why it did not activate SWEP, a WNC spokeswoman said: “WNC carefully considered the activation of the SWEP during Storm Darragh last weekend. The Met Office's weather warning for our area was a yellow alert, which indicates a lower level of risk. Based on these conditions, SWEP was not implemented at that time.

“However, we ensured robust measures were in place to support rough sleepers and vulnerable individuals. Our outreach team was active throughout the storm, providing essential services and monitoring conditions closely. Additionally, we maintained ongoing liaison with colleagues in North Northamptonshire and other partners to share insights and inform our response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WNC is dedicated to supporting rough sleepers all year-round and ensuring verified and genuine rough sleepers have access to suitable accommodation regardless of the weather conditions. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and decisions about SWEP activation are always based on a thorough assessment of the risks and available resources.”