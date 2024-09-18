WNC announces £9.5 million housing investment as new data reveals major shortfall in council house targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council has revealed it is investing £9.5 million into housing – as new data highlights continuing shortfalls in meeting council house targets.

Plans to invest over £9.5 million in new housing are advancing, with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) securing £4.089 million from the third round of the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF). This will be combined with £5.488 million of capital funding to deliver more than 30 properties over the next two years. The investment aims to address local housing market pressures and meet the increased demand for temporary accommodation.

These new properties are intended to support homeless families with temporary accommodation and contribute to the council's long-term housing stock.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This funding represents a significant investment in the future of our community. By expanding our stock of quality temporary and resettlement housing, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable families but also ensuring that these assets contribute to the long-term sustainability of our local housing market. This initiative is a key part of our strategy to support those in need, reduce the financial burden on the Council and our reliance on expensive nightly let accommodation, and provide a stable foundation for residents to build their lives by providing sustainable housing solutions which will support the Council’s housing and homelessness responsibilities for the remainder of the properties’ lifetime.”

However, recent data reveals West Northamptonshire Council has consistently failed to meet its annual council house building targets since its formation in April 2021. A Freedom of Information (FOI) by this newspaper revealed that Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), WNC’s housing arm, has delivered only 226 homes over the past three years, significantly short of the annual target of 200 homes.

The current housing waiting list highlights a severe gap between supply and demand, with 3,833 applications for housing, of which only 678 are considered live. Additionally, 2,671 applications are suspended, with 822 actively under assessment.

Annual Breakdown of Council Homes Built:

2021/22: 60 homes

2022/23: 75 homes

2023/24: 91 homes

Cumulative Total (April 2021 - March 2024): 226 homes

In contrast, WNC has approved numerous private housing developments, leading to the construction of hundreds of new properties on the outskirts of Northampton.

In response to these concerns, a spokesman for WNC and NPH said: “NPH continues to work with WNC to provide council homes for residents across the area. Recent national challenges have resulted in increasing costs and non-viability of some sites; however, development of council homes remains a key priority and we are currently building on a number of sites within Northampton. To increase the number of properties in the council stock, WNC has implemented a comprehensive acquisition program. In 2023/24, 40 acquisitions were completed, with a target of 65 for 2024/25. A report for the Local Authority Housing Fund Three, if approved, will aim to add another 33 properties over two years. A new West Northamptonshire housing allocations policy was also introduced earlier this year to ensure fairer and more consistent housing allocation based on need.

“WNC is committed to providing quality council homes in West Northamptonshire and will continue to work with NPH and other partners to meet housing targets in the coming years.”