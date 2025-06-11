WATCH: Drone video shows major transformation works well underway at notoriously ‘dangerous’ roundabout near Northampton

Major transformation works well are underway at notoriously ‘dangerous’ roundabout near Northampton.

Work is finally underway to repair the crumbling roundabout at junction 16 of the M1 near Northampton – and the transformation so far is clear to see.

After months of frustration for thousands of drivers, resurfacing began on June 2 following delays and confusion over scheduling.

The roundabout had been riddled with large potholes for months if not years, drawing criticism from motorists using the route daily.

Drone pilot Richard Durham has been down to the site, and his images show just how much of the road has already been resurfaced in the space of a week.

Pictures show that much of the tarmac has now been replaced, with smooth surfaces in place. The finishing touches – including fresh road markings – appear to be the final step before the work is complete.

The repair works are scheduled to run until June 29, according to traffic reports, taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am to reduce disruption.

Although National Highways is responsible for the adjoining slip roads, the roundabout itself falls under the control of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

One Chronicle & Echo reader previously described the roundabout as “so dangerous.” Another said: “I work at Panattoni Park and use that roundabout every day – it was absolutely disgraceful.”

The repairs were scheduled under the previous Conservative-led administration at WNC, which was replaced by the Reform UK party following the local elections in May.

Earlier this year, a WNC spokeswoman under the Conservative leadership said: “We understand people’s frustration with the condition of the roads. Maintaining them is a big task, especially after wet, cold winters. That’s why we aim to do most repairs from spring to autumn when the weather is better.”

In the last financial year, WNC said it allocated £29 million to highway maintenance, including an extra £10 million in capital investment.