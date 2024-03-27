Village objects to plans to add more traveller caravans on country land near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Objections have been raised over plans to allow more traveller caravans to reside on country land near Northampton.

Proposals have been submitted to allow a total of six caravans to move on to on land at Stowe Hill just off the A5 near Weedon, close to The Narrowboat Inn.

The agents, acting on behalf of the applicant, a Mr E Biddle, said the extra caravans are needed due to the family on site growing in population.

The agents said: “The site is currently inhabited by one gypsy family, whose personal needs have expanded due to some children reaching maturity and others requiring additional space for severe mental and physical health issues. Some of these issues are presently critical, exacerbated by the stress of the threat of homelessness.

“Our argument revolves around exceptional personal circumstances and the rights of the children. We are requesting that, given these exceptional circumstances, strict adherence to the standards for access to the A5 be relaxed to acknowledge that the client cannot afford to pay for a compliant scheme and that the existing access is adequate as it serves the same family as the original approval. The only alternative for the family is homelessness."

Weedon Parish Council (WPC) has objected to the plans, as have Stowe IX Parish Council and Dodford Parish Meeting.

A WPC spokesman said: “The existing permission (for one caravan) was based on false information.

“The site is operating a business which is not covered by the existing or proposed development.

“The existing access does not meet the required standard of the highway authority and is a danger to users of the A5. There is already increased vehicular/pedestrian activity in the immediate locality as a result of staycations on the nearby canal.

“There are more than five living units on site and these do not look suitable. There are concerns about sewage disposal.

“There is no identified need for additional traveller accommodation in the area.

“If this were a scheme for residential units it would be refused for being outside the confines of the village. Fail to see why policies restricting development in the open countryside are not equally applied here.”

National Highways said: “Permission should not be granted until suitable access arrangements to serve the proposed development are submitted to and agreed.”

Northamptonshire Police did not object but did provide a list of observations. A police spokesman said: “(We are) not aware of any concerns with the existing site or permission.

“Any approval must restrict number of units on site. Highway improvements sought must be carried out. Land must not be used as a transient traveller/gypsy site. The total of six pitches must be used solely for small family groups with local connections to the area. Seek condition to that effect. No business shall operate from the site and no metal containers allowed on the site.”

West Northants Council (WNC) says it plans on approving the plans subject to a favourable response from the Department of Transport.

The WNC planning officer said: “It is clear from the representations received from the local community that there are concerns about the existing ongoing breach of planning control but on balance I am satisfied that the proposal represents an acceptable form of development which will regularise existing residential breaches and satisfy the provision of Policy HO9 of the part 2 local plan.”