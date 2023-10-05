Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An update on a controversial multi-million pound relief road in Northampton reveals ‘significant’ strides toward its anticipated completion by the summer of 2024.

The North West Relief Road (NWRR) has taken a ‘significant’ step towards completion by summer 2024, according to West Northants Council’s (WNC) cabinet member for highways, councillor Phil Larratt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest report, councillor Larratt said: “Significant work in the last period has focused on the construction of the river bridge and railway bridge structures, which were critical tasks. All key work has now been completed successfully thanks to close working with Network Rail and proactive decision making from Balfour Beatty when strong winds prevented the beam lifts to be completed on a single day as planned. With the beams installed and bridge deck now also poured, this key element of the scheme, has removed the most significant risks associated with the scheme, especially those relating to Network Rail, with all required rail possessions in the future being only minor in nature / duration.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Significant' milestones have been reached on the NWRR including the installation of this bridge near Kentstone Close, Kingsthorpe

He added: “Works started on site in April 2022 and completion remains to be programmed for late Summer 2024, with the project team continuing to work hard to explore all opportunities to mitigate risks, delays, cost increases along with considering potential scheme savings to ensure delivery remains in budget.”

Councillor Larratt went on to say that the project team is keeping in touch with landowners, residents, and the public to keep everyone informed about the project's progress and any issues that might arise. They're also working closely with Persimmons to coordinate land use.

"Liaison with Persimmons continues to be important in ensuring an understanding of the interactions between each of our schemes and the programme and future requirements of land currently within our control and when this will be returned to Persimmon as agreed, further mitigating risk to our scheme,” said councillor Larratt.

Background

The bridge is over the railway lines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council say the road will serve the housing growth that is proposed to the west and north of Northampton as well as ‘helping to address existing congestion by providing another crossing of the river valley’.

The NWRR will link the A428 Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road. The section from the A428 to south of the railway line will be constructed by the developers of Dallington Grange.

A WNC spokesman previously said: "The first part of this section has already been constructed as part of the Harlestone Manor development. We will be responsible for building the section of road across the railway line connecting the developer's road to the A5199 Welford Road.”

The spokesman said the benefits of the scheme include enabling the 3,000-home development at Dallington Grange to be delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is being funded by a combination of central government, local government and developer funding, says the spokesman.

Government funding of £7.93m has been allocated from the SEMLEP Local Growth Deal. WNC says it has committed up to £4.2m towards the scheme. Developer contributions of at least £15m have been identified towards the scheme.

Criticisms

The road has been criticised by many, including Whitehills & Spring Park Residents Association (WASPRA).