VIDEO: Major street in Northampton descends into chaos five months after closing due to massive fire

A major street in Northampton has descended into chaos which is causing businesses to vacate the area.

Bridge Street has been partially closed since a massive fire ripped through the former Balloon Bar building five months ago now, while Fat Cats burned down in 2012 and never reopened.

West Northants Council (WNC) says there is a planned demolition on the cards but has not stated when, meaning the street will be partially closed to traffic for the foreseeable future, leaving the notorious street looking very sorry for itself.

Here's what the street looked like on Friday (January 26)

Nick Pattison from Jackson Stops estate agents, based in Bridge Street, has described the road as like a ‘warzone’ and a ‘ghost’ street.

Providing the latest view from his office, Nick said: “Moped drivers are using the pavement as a cut through to McDonald’s. There are loads of Voi scooters using the footpath too. It’s becoming a bit of a thoroughfare shortcut into the town centre. We have to look left and right before we leave the office door. It’s dangerous.

"All the scaffolding boards have fallen down outside Fat Cats. All the boarding is rotten too. It looks a mess. Fat Cats has been like that for 10 years now, with all the scaffolding. It’s gradually becoming a bit of a ghost street.

"There are a few businesses leaving to relocate. We’ve been in this building for more than 100 years so it will take a bit more than this to get rid of us, but we are feeling it a bit.”

In December, WNC said it was working with businesses to provide ‘bespoke support’.

However, Nick says he has not heard anything from WNC whatsoever. He said: “We’re sitting here in the dark waiting to see what happens in the future. We’ve had no contact from anybody in the council. Could we ask the council for a response? They never seem to answer us.

"If there is demolition work, that’s going to close the road down for a bit as well. We’re really just looking for clarity about what the plan is.”

In March 2023, the owner of the former Fat Cats building, AZ Investments, were given planning permission to part-demolish and convert the Grade II listed building into 44 flats and commercial space, having applied in April 2022.

​WNC response

Cabinet member for community safety, councillor David Smith said: “West Northamptonshire Council’s Economic Growth & Inward Investment Team have visited businesses to discuss how they can support them while the essential road closures remains in place to ensure the safety of all. There is free support available for local businesses during this time and we could encourage businesses to reach out for additional advice and support by emailing [email protected].

“Neighbourhood wardens and environmental officers are carrying regular visits of the area to ensure that it is kept clean and tidy, and value the support of businesses to ensure they keep the areas they’re responsible for clear. A new Heras fence line was erected late on Friday afternoon to further prevent access to this area.

“During a First Tier Tribunal hearing this week the building owners, following discussion with the council, agreed that they would carry out initial work by 12 April 2024, this will include installation of a retaining structure to the front wall of the building to prevent collapse, and clearance of loose fire damaged material to allow safe access.

“We would like to thank all of the business, road users and residents affected for their patience during this time.”

Responding to WNC, Nick said ‘the reality is that absolutely no contact has been made in person or by letter to this business’.

He said: “Considering we are opposite, you would have thought they would have made contact.

“Their response doesn’t address the fact that the footpath is being used by cyclists, Voi scooters and mopeds. Walking out of my office I have to look left and right in case I get run over. The promised works by the 12 April only relates to the Balloon Bar and not Fats Cats which has been derelict for nearly 10 years? I won’t hold my breath on a solution for the Balloon Bar anytime soon.

“There was nothing wrong with the old Harris fencing so cannot understand why it was replaced? It’s just that it kept on falling down and no one seems to clear up the litter/debris behind the fencing?