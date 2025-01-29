Van driver slams 'poxy' signs after crashing into anti-terrorist bollards in Northampton's new Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A van driver is calling for better signage after crashing his vehicle into bollards designed to prevent terrorism at Northampton’s Market Square.

The waste disposal driver was driving onto the Market Square on Thursday (January 23) and waved his colleague on to follow him.

Unfortunately for the van driver, he waved his colleague on while the bollards were down, but the following vehicle was upended by the bollards, which rise automatically, causing £1,500 damage.

The newly-refurbished Market Square has ‘Hostile Vehicle Mitigation’ bollards installed, which aim to prevent terrorism and only allow one vehicle on at a time. There is signage to indicate this, but it is very small.

The man has admitted it was his fault but is calling on the council to make the signage bigger. He also wants to warn others who might make the same mistake.

According to the man, he was told that police made the exact same error and wrote off one of their patrol cars. Northants Police has been contacted for comment.

The van driver said: “The guy behind followed me in and didn’t stop. He thought he was following me onto the market, but the bollards went up, and he crashed into them, causing quite a bit of damage.

“It stopped after 2ft. If it had been another foot, it could have destroyed the engine.

“It does say to not do this, but it’s a poxy little sign. It’s very small. It should be much bigger and make it clear that it’s one vehicle at a time. A nice, yellow, visible sign would be better.”

He added: “We ain’t gonna get no terrorists on the market. If the terrorists want to get on the market, they’ll go around the other side and across the path. All you’ve got to do is buzz, and they let you in anyway, so it’s all rubbish, really. I don’t want terrorists at the market, but the chance of stopping terrorists because of them bollards is unlikely. If a terrorist wants to get on, I’m sure he’ll find a way—he’ll go on a scooter and through the bollards.”

He finished, saying: “I just want to make it safer and better signed. At the end of the day, it was our fault. I was told not to let him in, but I put my hand up to wave him to follow me. I did make a mistake, but it could be improved.”

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) responded, saying: “This is the first complaint we have received on this, so we will improve the signage based on this feedback.

“Tailgating isn’t allowed to prevent unauthorised access, which could result in incidents posing potential risks to the public.

“The automated bollards are monitored and operated by the CCTV team 24/7. They are in control of access to the Market Square, and the bollards will rise automatically when someone tailgates for safety reasons.

“A vehicle needs to be over the magnetic pad in the ground for someone to use the intercom system. This is to prevent people from pressing the intercom unnecessarily when they do not need access to the Market Square.

“This system has been signed off by building control, tested to conform with their standards, and is maintained regularly.”

Following this article, WNC says new signage has been erected.