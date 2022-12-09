'Upset' Northampton residents call for coned off footpath to reopen after BMW driver was jailed over toilet crash

An out of use footpath next to a block of public toilets which were smashed into by a BMW driver earlier this year could reopen soon.

The toilet block at the Cattle Market Road entrance to Becket's Park in Cotton End has been coned off for months after it was smashed into by motorist Ignas Seliukas on February 5.

Seliukas, who was 26 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison because of persistent offending and also disqualified from driving for two years.

The public toilets in Cattle Market Road were smashed into by a BMW driver in February

Ten months after the incident there are still traffic cones surrounding the site and subsequently blocking off hundreds of people wanting to use the pavement.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Far Cotton) says her residents are 'upset' with how the site has been left.

The councillor said: "Since the crash the road in that entire area has been coned and fenced off. In February this year the block was sold on. Since that sale the land owner has blocked off the public right of way that many commuters and walkers have used for the past 100 years. It’s upsetting residents that the new owner is blocking off the right of way."

West Northants Council (WNC) says it has recently met with the owner of the toilet block to discuss the issue.

Phil Larratt, in charge of transport and highways at WNC, said: “WNC has recently met personally with the owner of the public convenience...and requested that they secure the site by both installing effective heras fencing around the building and also to install structural propping to the damaged section of the building.

"If this work is not completed by the owner by Monday (December 12), the work will be carried out by the council.”

Once the work is complete and the footpath is available for pedestrian use, the cones will be removed, said Councillor Larratt.

Councillor Davenport says she is ‘very happy’ to hear the work will be completed soon.

