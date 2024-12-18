University of Northampton student accommodation asks to turn into a hotel due to '40% drop in students this year'

A private student accommodation in Northampton town centre has submitted plans to turn into a hotel because the number of university students ‘has dropped by 40%’ –however, the university disputes this claim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to temporarily change the use of Compton House, in Abington Street, into a hotel.

The applicant, who owns the 92-bed student accommodation building next to BBC Radio Northamptonshire, said it had successfully provided "first-class" accommodation for university students over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the owner is worried about the University of Northampton’s (UoN) £19 million deficit and a reported "40% drop in student numbers”. This figure is disputed by the university.

The owner of private student accommodation site Compton House, in Abington Street, has submitted plans to become a hotel due to a '40% drop in students at the University'. The University has disputed this figure.

Explaining the reason for the proposal, Compton House owner Guillaume Pierre Marie Edouard De La Gorce said: "Having survived the COVID pandemic and Compton House fully occupied by students in the last couple of years as the academic world returned to normal, the University of Northampton is experiencing a severe financial crisis with a £19 million deficit. Before the start of the academic year, the university considered cuts to its curriculum and staffing.

"The government’s new student visa restrictions have reduced international postgraduate student numbers by 63%, with UON’s student numbers down by 40% this year. This has severely impacted Compton House, which relies on university students as its only occupants.

“The applicant is requesting that the temporary change of use permission be renewed so that Compton House can attract other occupants until the university resolves its issues and students return to Northampton."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a spokesman for UoN said there has not been a 40 per cent drop in student numbers.Asked if there had been a decline in student numbers, the spokesman said it is "not possible to estimate."

The spokesman said: “We were not aware of the application as Compton House isn’t University owned/managed accommodation, so we can’t speak to their business operations and current status.

“It is vital to note from the outset, there has not been a 40% drop in UON student numbers. We would strongly refute a suggestion or report otherwise.

"The University launched a plan to address the deficit shortfall this year and will review the outcomes in 2025. In the meantime, we continue to offer high-quality higher education pathways for our domestic and international markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not possible to estimate because we are still in the recruitment cycle. All universities recruit right up until after A-level results come out because that is the start of clearing. There are months to go yet. It isn't just UoN.”

This newspaper also asked West Northants Council (WNC) for comment.

We asked: Given that the council has been pushing to make the town more student-focused, how is this impacting your plans for the town centre? Are we going to potentially be left with empty student accommodation?

WNC said: “This isn't something we're able to comment on.”