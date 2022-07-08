Traveller community of more than 20 caravans still at village park near Northampton

A traveller community made up of more than 20 caravans are still pitched up at a village park near Northampton.
The travellers arrived at the football pitch at Kislingbury Sports & Social Club at about 8pm on Wednesday (July 6).
Northamptonshire Police said they were aware and were told by travellers that they would be leaving on Friday (July 8). However, the travellers were still there at 9.15am today (Friday).
A Kislingbury resident said the camp had caused disruption to the activities of the cricket club and the bowls club, which use the sports and social club.
Northamptonshire Police and West Northamptonshire Council have been contacted for comment.