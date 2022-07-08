Traveller community of more than 20 caravans still at village park near Northampton

A traveller community made up of more than 20 caravans are still pitched up at a village park near Northampton.

The travellers arrived at the football pitch at Kislingbury Sports & Social Club at about 8pm on Wednesday (July 6).

Northamptonshire Police said they were aware and were told by travellers that they would be leaving on Friday (July 8). However, the travellers were still there at 9.15am today (Friday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park at 9.15am on Friday (July 8)

A Kislingbury resident said the camp had caused disruption to the activities of the cricket club and the bowls club, which use the sports and social club.