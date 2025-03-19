Council leader Adam Brown (left) claims the Sandy Lane Relief Road will be completed 'early' this Spring. PHOTO: Clare Malings

Here’s a timeline of events that led to a major relief road in Northampton being ‘delivered early’, according to the council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) leader Adam Brown has announced that the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) has been delivered early, with it now set to open fully by spring 2025.

The Chronicle and Echo has compiled a timeline of events of the delivery of the road, which spans across many years.

The SLRR consist of two parts. The northern section runs south from Roman Road, crossing Sandy Lane, and continues towards the A4500. And the southern section, known as ‘the road to nowhere’, runs north from the A4500 opposite Upton Valley Way North, which has been left incomplete since 2010 due to land disputes with its owner, Homes England.

On June 12, 2023, Sandy Lane officially closed as work began on the northern section of the road, expected to take 10 months to finish. Miller Homes was in charge of this part while also building hundreds of homes at Norwood Quarter. The work was originally set to be completed by March 31, 2024.

In July 2023, Councillor Paul Enright-King, Chair of Duston Parish Council (DPC), voiced concerns about the road closure, particularly the effect of traffic diversions. Heavy goods vehicles were taking shortcuts through residential streets, leading to complaints from residents in Duston and Harpole about speeding lorries and congestion. This continued for many months.

The original reopening date for the northern section of March 31, 2024, came and went, with the road still closed and two weeks of no explanation from WNC or Miller Homes.

By early 2024, local businesses, such as Sandy Lane Plants and Threadgold Scrap Yard, reported financial losses due to the ongoing road closure. Despite delays and calls for compensation, these requests were not granted.

Drone footage of the Sandy Lane Relief Road where it meets the old Sandy Lane. PHOTO: Clare Malings

On April 11, 2024, the delays were revealed to be due to unauthorised works by an unnamed developer, and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) stated that the road would now open via a temporary link. However, this link wouldn’t be in place until June 28, meaning the northern section opened three months later than originally planned.

By June 28, 2024, WNC leader, Councillor Adam Brown, confirmed that the northern section of the road had opened, using that temporary link to take traffic onto the old Sandy Lane.

By September 2024, Cllr Brown said that he hoped the southern section would be finished by the end of the year, but that target date was missed, and the temporary link remained in use.

In early 2025, Councillor Brown announced that, following negotiations with Homes England, works to complete the southern section were now expected to be completed by spring 2025 after starting in February 2025.

WNC said they originally expected the road to be no sooner than 2027.

Councillor Adam Brown has issued the following statement: “The original plans had the road down for completion when Homes England developed the southern end of the SUE - that was what was determined by SNC in the planning permission granted many years ago.

“Works started on the northern section because similarly the developers there were obligated to deliver that portion of the road at a certain point in time in parallel with their development.

“We have succeeded in our ongoing efforts to bring forward the opening of the road through our negotiations with Homes England, although admittedly we would have liked to do so even earlier.

“The link is what we could deliver on a temporary basis, and it meets all relevant safety criteria. The alternative was to leave high volumes of traffic going through Harpole village for even longer, a situation nobody wanted.

“Bearing in mind that WNC has had to work within the constraints of an existing planning permission, I think that Highways, officers, and the developers on site have worked extremely hard to mitigate the worst effects of the development.

"These projects are always disruptive, but I have been assured that were this a planning application coming to WNC, we would look to handle the road issues and other aspects of the planning differently to how they were back when permission was granted in 2016."