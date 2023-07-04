Thousands of motorists in Northampton could benefit from WNC's plan to buy £450k 'groundbreaking' pothole repair machine

Thousands of motorists in Northampton could benefit from the council’s plans to buy a £450,000 ‘groundbreaking’ pothole repair machine.

West Northants Council (WNC) say the investment of a JCB Pothole Pro will enable its Highways partners, Kier, to carry out an ‘improved repair service’ in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste at WNC, said: “Potholes can form quickly during extreme weather and cause a real issue for our road users. We are committed to working with Kier to invest in our network and improve the condition of the roads across West Northamptonshire.

Plans are being considered by WNC to buy a JCB Pothole Pro machine

“By investing in this ground-breaking technology, we can achieve our council’s strategy to deliver prompt pothole mending with no requirement for further, future repair – ensure the future sustainability of our road network.”

WNC says the JCB Pothole Pro travels at a faster speed than other machines, providing a more efficient service and enabling the council to cut the defect, crop the edges and clean and repair potholes to an improved quality.

The council says the investment forms part of its long-term vision to improve the road network across the area and follows the announcement to invest more than £2.8 million additional funds into the Highways contract in 2023/2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment will accompany a second Thermal Road Repairs machine. The new machinery offers advanced technology and deliver high-quality outputs and benefits from low emissions, zero waste, and offers a quality solution to defect repairs, according to WNC.