‘This is not about being a ‘NIMBY’: Fight begins to protect green space in Northampton neighbourhood from housing developer

‘This is not about being a ‘NIMBY’, says councillor fighting to protect green space in her Northampton ward from housing developer.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, West Hunsbury ward, has called on West Northamptonshire Council’s new Reform leadership to honour a previous decision to protect a well-used piece of green space from development.

She says developer Bellway Homes has approached the council again to try and buy the land next to Teal Close, which was safeguarded under the former Conservative administration.

The site had been considered for use as an access point to a planned housing development known as Land to the North of Milton Ham.

Councillor Chauhan said: “Many of you will remember the strong case my former ward colleagues, André Gonzalez De Savage and Dan Soan, and I made to protect the green space next to Teal Close. Thanks to our lobbying efforts, the previous Conservative Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Adam Brown, issued an Executive Decision on 12 December 2024 to stop the disposal of this land.

“That decision also ensured the land would not be used as an access point to the housing allocation site. Now, with a new administration in place, developer Bellway has once again approached WNC to try to purchase this land, despite it being classified as public open space. In a recent meeting, they even admitted they were waiting for a change in administration to raise the issue again.

“I’ve met with the new Reform-led administration and made my position crystal clear: The Conservative leadership has already made the decision not to sell this land. That decision must be respected.”

Councillor Chauhan continued: “Let me be clear: this is not about being a ‘NIMBY.’ The proposed entrance via Ladybridge Drive would bring significant disruption, dust, and noise to the area. A far less intrusive – albeit more expensive – access via the A5123 was offered to the developer to preserve this valued green space.

“I’ve challenged Bellway directly on their lack of community engagement. They’ve offered no community facilities or benefits in return for building here, and many residents have told me the developer failed to follow up after the October 2024 consultation. As far as I’m concerned, the Executive Order still stands. The new administration should honour that decision, protect our public open space, and insist the developer uses the A5123 route to access the site, not through West Hunsbury.”

In response, Councillor Mark Arnull, the new Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said no decision had been made and that the administration is committed to listening to all views.

The leader said: “As a new administration we are actively listening to all members of the community and involving them in discussions around the issues raised, including Cllr Chauhan, so that we can establish and consider all perspectives and the full facts.

“No future decisions have been made and of course any future planning applications would be considered purely on their own merits in line with strict planning policies.”

Bellway has been contacted for comment.