These FOUR businesses in Northampton are under review as part of a crackdown on alleged illegal activity.

The four businesses are facing serious scrutiny this month as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Northamptonshire Police crack down on illegal tobacco sales, unlicensed vapes, potential safeguarding risks, and repeated breaches of licensing conditions.

According to WNC reports published ahead of the scheduled licensing reviews, the following premises are under investigation:

Mini Europe Food Plus / Vistula Sklep – 83 St. Leonard Road in Far Cotton

The shop is at the centre of a major licensing review after two separate raids uncovered a large quantity of illegal tobacco and vaping products concealed in a hidden wall compartment, according to a WNC report.

Trading Standards officers from WNC and Northamptonshire Police carried out inspections on 12 and 20 March 2025. On the first visit, 878 packets of 20 cigarettes and 41 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco (50g each) were found concealed in the storeroom. A second visit revealed another 462 cigarette packets, 23 tobacco pouches, and 158 disposable vapes hidden behind wall tiles, according to the same report.

None of the tobacco products bore UK excise duty markings and are believed to have been smuggled into the country.

The current premises licence holder and designated supervisor, Mrs Anna Kantoch, was questioned by officers but reportedly gave evasive answers, saying she did not know who owned the shop or supplied the products. When pressed further, Mrs Kantoch told officers she “just works here” and claimed she would be sacked if she removed the items, according to WNC. Police also raised concerns around potential modern slavery, but she declined safeguarding support, according to the WNC report.

A WNC Licensing Officer described the concealment setup as a "secret hide" behind white wall tiles. The premises now faces potential licence revocation.

This licence review hearing was held on Thursday, 29 May 2025 at 10am. WNC has not yet published the result of the hearing.

Google says the shop is permanently closed.

Bada Bing Lounge – 263 Wellingborough Road

The shisha lounge and late-night venue, operating without planning permission since 2023, could lose its licence following months of noise complaints and alleged breaches of all four licensing objectives, according to a WNC report.

Bada Bing Lounge, located in a rear terrace behind Sultan’s Kitchen on Wellingborough Road, has drawn criticism from WNC’s Licensing and Environmental Protection teams, residents, and police. Officers report that loud, DJ-led events are regularly held beyond licensed hours, with music recorded as late as 4:20am on several occasions, according to the report.

The Environmental Protection Team described the noise from 9pm to past 3am on weekends as “highly intrusive” and “likely to cause sleep disturbance.”

The premises is alleged to be operating outside its agreed conditions and in violation of its original operating schedule, according to WNC. Licensing officials are now recommending full revocation of the licence.

This licence review hearing was held on Thursday, 29 May 2025 at 10am. WNC has not yet published the result of the hearing. Google says the venue is still open.

Gustul de Acasa – 137 Kettering Road

Another shop under review is Gustul de Acasa on Kettering Road, following the discovery of a concealed stash of smuggled cigarettes and vapes during a coordinated operation in March, according to a WNC report.

On 12 March 2025, Trading Standards and police discovered a hidden shelving unit behind a false wall at the rear of the store. Inside, officers say they found 185 packets of cigarettes, eight packets of hand-rolling tobacco, and 73 illegal vapes. The concealment was accidentally left open by a staff member, allowing officers to seize the products, according to the report.

Shortly after, officers saw individuals loading a nearby Blue Ford Focus in Henry Street – an area linked to a member of staff. The vehicle was tracked to St Michaels Mount and later seized by HMRC. Inside, authorities found a large quantity of smuggled tobacco: over 48,000 individual cigarettes, equivalent to 2,416 packets, and an estimated illegal street value of £37,000, according to the WNC report.

This licence review hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 June.

Viva Mini Market – 199b Kettering Road

Viva Mini Market, located just down the road from Gustul de Acasa, is also under investigation after illegal products were found inside the shop and in a nearby uninsured vehicle, according to a WNC report.

During a routine inspection on 12 March, Trading Standards officers found illegal disposable vapes on display behind the shop counter. Further intelligence led them to a blue BMW parked in nearby Hood Street. CCTV footage showed a man and woman transferring items from the boot earlier that morning, the report states.

The car, later found to be uninsured and unused for some time, was linked to a member of staff inside the store, who was in possession of the keys. Upon entry, officers discovered 578 packets of cigarettes, 74 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco, and 242 unregulated vapes in the boot, according to the report.

If sold at average UK market rates, the tobacco products would have yielded an estimated £11,120 in profit from illicit sales, according to WNC. The designated premises supervisor, Ilze Kadere, is now under review by council officials.

This licence review hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 June.